South Korea presidential security chief warns against violent attempt to arrest Yoon

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's security chief said on Friday (Jan 10) the impeached leader, who faces arrest over a criminal probe into his Dec 3 martial law bid, has been unfairly treated for a sitting leader and warned bloodshed must be avoided.

Park Chong-jun, head of the Presidential Security Service (PSS), is himself under investigation for obstructing official duty related to a six-hour standoff last week between PSS agents and investigators trying to execute an arrest warrant for Yoon.

Arriving at police headquarters for questioning, Park, who is a former senior police official, said the current attempt to arrest a sitting president is wrong and Yoon deserved treatment "becoming of" the country's status.

"I believe there should not be any physical clash or bloodshed under any circumstances," Park told reporters, adding acting President Choi Sang-mok has not responded to his request for safety assurances for officials involved.