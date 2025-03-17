South Korea's opposition says delay of Yoon impeachment ruling is irresponsible

SEOUL: South Korea's opposition Democratic Party on Monday (Mar 17) urged the country's Constitutional Court to swiftly rule on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, saying keeping the country waiting is "irresponsible" and deepening social division.

As the eight-member court continued deliberations well into the third week, political tensions have surged between those who demand Yoon's ouster for declaring a short-lived martial law in December and supporters who want him reinstated.

The court had wrapped up arguments on Feb 25, where Yoon said his martial law declaration was needed to root out "anti-state" elements, but he never intended to fully impose emergency military rule.

"The country and the people have come to the breaking point," Democratic Party leadership member Kim Min-seok said.

"We wait for the court's responsible decision. Further delay is not normal and irresponsible," he told a party meeting.