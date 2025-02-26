South Korea's Yoon floated martial law plans over drinks: New book

SEOUL: South Korea's suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol would frequently "rant" about declaring martial law over drinks with colleagues, according to a new book by the former leader of his ruling party released on Wednesday (Feb 26).

Yoon plunged democratic South Korea into political turmoil when he declared martial law on Dec 3, suspending civilian rule and sending soldiers to parliament.

The attempt only lasted six hours as the opposition-led parliament defied troops to vote it down, later impeaching him over the move.

In his new book, Han Dong-hoon, who led Yoon's ruling People Power Party (PPP) at the time, says colleagues had heard the ousted president float the possibility of suspending civilian rule before – but that they had not taken him seriously.

"A significant number of party lawmakers who had shared drinks with the president said he would often rant about martial law in private gatherings," writes Han.

"They bitterly admitted that they hadn't realised he might have actually meant it."

Han's memoir, titled "The People First", topped pre-orders for over a week in South Korean bookshops and offers first-hand insider accounts of the fateful night Yoon declared martial law.

The book opens with a dramatic text exchange between Han and a senior presidential official just before the declaration of martial law, when the latter warned that "the worst" is about to take place.

Han writes that many lawmakers had feared they would get arrested and killed that night, but pressed on regardless to the National Assembly to vote down the martial law.

"I might get arrested, but I have to endure it. I need to get to the National Assembly as soon as possible-there's no time to lose," Han recalls telling his party spokesperson that night.