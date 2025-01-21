South Korea's suspended president Yoon arrives in court for impeachment hearing

SEOUL: South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at the Constitutional Court for the first time on Tuesday (Jan 21) for hearings that will decide whether to remove him from office.

South Korea was plunged into political chaos by Yoon's Dec 3 martial law declaration, which lasted just six hours before lawmakers voted it down.

They later impeached him, stripping him of his duties. He also became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested in a criminal probe on insurrection grounds.

The country's Constitutional Court is currently holding hearings to decide whether to uphold his impeachment, and his legal team said late Monday that the suspended leader would attend.

"The President will appear at the Constitutional Court tomorrow," his lawyer Yoon Kab-keun said in a statement.