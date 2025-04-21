South Korea ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol back in court for criminal trial

SEOUL: South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court on Monday (Apr 21) for the second hearing of his criminal trial to defend himself against insurrection charges over his short-lived declaration of martial law.

Yoon was formally stripped of office earlier this month, after being impeached and suspended by lawmakers over his Dec 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, which saw armed soldiers deployed to parliament.

He became South Korea's first sitting head of state to be arrested in January in connection with the criminal case against him, although he was later released on procedural grounds.

Yoon's court appearance on Monday is the first time media were allowed to film the former president's criminal trial, where he was seated in the defendant's chair before proceedings began.

Dressed in a suit and red tie, Yoon appeared indifferent as photographers captured him seated in the courtroom.

During the first day of his criminal trial last week, the ex-president defended himself in court, speaking for more than 90 minutes, denying that he had committed insurrection.

If found guilty, Yoon would become the third South Korean president to be found guilty of insurrection – after two military leaders in connection with a 1979 coup.