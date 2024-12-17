South Korea's Yoon given until Saturday to appear for questioning: Yonhap

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday (Dec 17) told impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear by the weekend for questioning over his failed martial law bid or face possible arrest, the Yonhap news agency said.

Yoon, suspended from office by parliament on Saturday, is being investigated over alleged insurrection by both South Korean prosecutors and a joint team of police, defence ministry and anti-corruption investigators.

The president and some of his inner circle face possible life imprisonment, or even the death penalty, if found guilty. He remains under a travel ban.

On Tuesday, prosecutors warned Yoon to appear for questioning over the martial law bid by Saturday or face a potential arrest warrant, Yonhap said citing the prosecution.