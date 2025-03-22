Protests intensify as South Korean court prepares to rule on impeached president

SEOUL: Hundreds of thousands of South Koreans took to the streets on Saturday (Mar 22) as rallies for and against the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol intensified over the upcoming Constitutional Court's decision on whether to dismiss him.

Yoon was impeached by lawmakers over his disastrous Dec 3 declaration of martial law, and the court last month held weeks of tense impeachment hearings to determine whether to formally remove him from office.

Despite experts predicting a verdict by mid-March, the Constitutional Court has yet to rule, making Yoon's case the longest deliberation in its history.

Conspiracy theories have since emerged, leading to a surge in speculation, with some suggesting the justices must be experiencing tense disagreements.

Main streets in central Seoul were filled with protesters for and against Yoon, carrying various political signs as well as South Korean national flags.

"I cannot accept this situation. It is infuriating that there has still been no formal dismissal," Kim Min-ji, a 25-year-old anti-Yoon protester, told AFP.

"What frustrates me the most is that by delaying a verdict on the clearly defined charge of insurrection, the court is giving time and strength to the forces that are complicit in Yoon's crime."

But supporters of Yoon, including extreme right-wing YouTubers and religious figures, argue that justice will only be served if Yoon is reinstated.

"President Yoon only exercised his right as a president, and it is absurd to perceive what he did as an act of insurrection," Park Jong-hwan, a 59-year-old Yoon supporter, told AFP.

"This country will be in a much better, stable place once he returns to the presidential office."