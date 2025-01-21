South Korea's suspended president Yoon to attend impeachment hearing

SEOUL: South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol will appear for the first time Tuesday (Jan 21) at the Constitutional Court, his lawyer said, for hearings that will decide whether to remove him from office.

South Korea was plunged into political chaos by Yoon's Dec 3 martial law declaration, which lasted just six hours before lawmakers voted it down.

They later impeached him, stripping him of his duties. He also became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested in a criminal probe on insurrection grounds.

The country's Constitutional Court is currently holding hearings to decide whether to uphold his impeachment, and his legal team said late Monday that the suspended leader would attend.

"The President will appear at the Constitutional Court tomorrow," his lawyer Yoon Kab-keun said in a statement.

If the court rules against Yoon, he will lose the presidency and elections will be called within 60 days.

Yoon stayed away from the first two hearings last week, but the trial, which could last months, will continue even if he is absent.

Yoon has also been refusing to submit to separate questioning by the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), the body in charge of the criminal probe into his martial law declaration.

It said it had attempted to compel him to attend but due to the "suspect's continued refusal to cooperate" they abandoned the efforts.

If Yoon is at the impeachment trial, questioning him "will be difficult" on Tuesday, a CIO official told reporters.