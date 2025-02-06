Commander of South Korean special forces unit says he was asked to help Yoon's martial law bid

Kim told the court Kwak asked him if there was any way to get in, such as by "shutting down the power".

He was told specifically he needed to get into parliament to prevent lawmakers from obtaining the quorum needed to vote down martial law.

"Rather than using an aggressive tone, (Kwak) almost implored me to find a way, saying the number had to be kept under 150," he said, referring to the parliamentary majority needed to vote down the decree.

"I answered, 'No, we can't. We can't go in any further'."

Earlier this week, Yoon suggested that even if he had ordered the arrest of MPs to prevent them from voting down his decree, it would not legally matter because it had not been carried out.

Yoon has also denied instructing top military commanders to "drag out" lawmakers from parliament.

But Kwak contradicted Yoon's claim at the Thursday hearing, saying the president had ordered him to bring out the MPs.

Yoon is being held in detention but has been attending hearings at the Constitutional Court, which will determine whether his impeachment is upheld.

If the court upholds impeachment, a by-election must be held within 60 days to elect a new president.

As part of a separate criminal probe, Yoon was detained in mid-January on insurrection charges, becoming the first sitting South Korean head of state to be arrested.