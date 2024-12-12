K-pop, carols, free food at South Korea impeachment protests

SEOUL: Waving colourful glow sticks, singing parody songs and sporting elaborate outfits, demonstrators in Seoul this week calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's departure have highlighted South Korea's unique and creative protest culture.

From mutual aid efforts to ensure protesters stay well fed to old-school exercise routines, AFP takes a look at what has been popular at the anti-Yoon protests:

K-POP SOUNDTRACK

From Seoul's main square to the National Assembly building in the heart of the city, protests have sprung up across the South Korean capital after Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule last week.

Some rallies have resembled a dance party, with K-pop tunes blasting as participants leap around joyfully, waving colourful glow sticks and LED candles.

When the hit song Whiplash by K-pop girl group aespa filled the air at a demonstration three days after Yoon declared martial law, young protesters shouted while jumping: "Impeach, impeach, impeach Yoon Suk Yeol!" and "Resign, resign, resign Yoon Suk Yeol!" in tune to the music.