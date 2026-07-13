Logo
Logo

East Asia

Ex-South Korea leader Yoon jailed 2 years over illegal polling
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

Ex-South Korea leader Yoon jailed 2 years over illegal polling

The ruling concerns allegations that Yoon Suk Yeol received free opinion polls between 2021 and 2022 in exchange for supporting a candidate seeking his party's nomination in a parliamentary by-election.

Ex-South Korea leader Yoon jailed 2 years over illegal polling

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the first day of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov 18, 2024. (File photo: AFP/Pablo Porciuncula)

13 Jul 2026 04:59PM (Updated: 13 Jul 2026 05:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: A South Korean court sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday (Jul 13) to two years in prison for illegally receiving free opinion polls in exchange for political support, adding to his growing legal woes.

Yoon, 65, is already in detention while appealing against a separate life sentence for leading an insurrection through his declaration of martial law in 2024.

In a separate case, a court handed Yoon a 30-year prison sentence for sending drones into North Korea to "manufacture" a crisis ahead of his martial law bid.

Monday's ruling was unrelated to the martial law decree.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

It concerned allegations that he received free opinion polls between 2021 and 2022 in exchange for supporting a candidate seeking his party's nomination in a parliamentary by-election.

"The court today found him guilty of violating the political funds act and sentenced him to two years," a representative of the Seoul Central District Court told AFP.

In its ruling, the court found that Yoon - in collusion with his wife Kim Keon Hee - received 14 free opinion polls from the power broker Myung Tae-kyun in return for supporting a candidate whom Myung backed.

"Yoon's conduct significantly intensified public distrust in politics and undermined the people's expectations for the sound development of democratic governance," the court said in a statement shared with AFP.

"The defendant's culpability is therefore exceptionally serious," it added.

The court also convicted Myung and sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

Yoon's lawyers said they would appeal, arguing that the guilty verdict was "based solely on inference".

The latest ruling comes as former first lady Kim awaits a Supreme Court ruling over the same case on Thursday.

She was acquitted in two previous rulings.

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee, wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, bows as she arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review her arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Court, in Seoul, South Korea on Aug 12, 2025. (File photo: Pool via Reuters/Jung Yeon-je)

Kim is already serving a seven-year prison term in a bribery case involving jobs allegedly provided in exchange for gifts.

She is also serving a four-year sentence in a separate case involving stock manipulation and graft.

Yoon plunged South Korea into a political crisis when he declared martial law in December 2024. The decree was swiftly voted down by opposition MPs, and he was later impeached and removed from office.

Related:

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement