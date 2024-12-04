Disbelief, outrage at South Korea's short-lived martial law

SEOUL: Shivering in freezing temperatures as they faced down rows of police, outraged protesters gathered outside South Korea's parliament in disbelief at President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to impose the country's first military rule in over four decades on Tuesday (Dec 3).

Just hours after imposing it in a bid to quell what he called "anti-state forces", Yoon said he would lift martial law, backing down after lawmakers voted to oppose the unexpected declaration.

His shock martial law announcement on Tuesday night sent hundreds into the streets.

"Why did we have to come out here after gruelling work in the middle of the week?" one protester shouted.

"It's because of this senseless martial law declared by Yoon, who has gone insane!" cried one protestor, who was cheered by hundreds of spectators.