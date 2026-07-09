Top South Korea court to decide ex-president's martial law case

SEOUL: South Korea's highest court is set to issue a verdict on Thursday (Jul 9) in a case against former president Yoon Suk Yeol over alleged crimes related to his failed martial law declaration and its chaotic aftermath.

The case covers accusations that Yoon had obstructed Cabinet deliberations and used forged signatures of the prime minister in the lead-up to the 2024 declaration, as well as using presidential security agents to block his own arrest after lawmakers had nullified it.

The Supreme Court is due to announce its ruling at 2pm local time (1pm Singapore time), following appeals against a lower court's decision.

The disgraced former president is already in detention while he appeals a separate life sentence for leading an insurrection with his martial law declaration, which he insists was motivated by the public interest.