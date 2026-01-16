Logo
South Korea's ex-leader Yoon faces first court verdict over martial law chaos
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is accused of obstructing attempts to arrest him last year.

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, Jul 9, 2025. (File Photo: AP/Kim Hong-ji)

16 Jan 2026 12:17PM (Updated: 16 Jan 2026 12:19PM)
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is due to face the first court ruling on Friday (Jan 16) stemming from ⁠criminal charges over his failed martial law attempt.

He could be jailed for up to 10 years if he is convicted on charges ‍that include obstructing officials from ⁠executing ‍an arrest warrant against him in January when he barricaded himself inside his residential compound and ordered the security service ⁠to block investigators.

Yoon faces multiple trials, including on a charge of masterminding an insurrection, with a ruling scheduled for February.

