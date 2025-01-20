Mug shot, solitary cell for South Korea's President Yoon

SEOUL: South Korea's impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol had his mug shot taken and underwent a physical check before spending his first night in jail as a criminal suspect, a prison officer said on Monday (Jan 20).

Yoon was arrested in a dawn raid last week, becoming the first sitting South Korean head of state to be detained in a criminal probe on insurrection charges over his botched declaration of martial law.

A court approved his formal arrest warrant on Sunday, citing concerns he would destroy evidence, and Yoon went from being a temporary detainee to a criminal suspect facing an indictment and trial.

Yoon was given a 12 sq m cell at Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang on Sunday, according to Shin Yong-hae, commissioner general of the Korea Correctional Service.

He was "assigned to one of the standard rooms used by regular inmates", Shin told lawmakers during a parliamentary session.

Yoon's cell - which typically would hold five or six people, Yonhap reported - is similar in size to those where past presidents have been detained, Shin said.