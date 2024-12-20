South Korea probe team issues Christmas Day summons for Yoon

SEOUL: Investigators probing suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over his foiled martial law bid on Friday (Dec 20) ordered him to appear before the country's corruption watchdog on Christmas Day - after he snubbed a previous summons this week.

Conservative leader Yoon was stripped of his duties by parliament last weekend following his short-lived Dec 3 martial law declaration, which plunged the country into its worst political turmoil in decades.

Yoon faces impeachment and criminal charges of insurrection that could see him jailed for life, or even face the death penalty, over a drama that stunned democratic South Korea's allies around the world.

He is being investigated by prosecutors as well as a joint team of police, defence ministry and anti-corruption investigators.

"The Joint Investigation Headquarters has notified President Yoon Suk Yeol of a second summons request," the latter said in a statement on Friday.

The hearing at the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) is scheduled for 10am (9am, Singapore time) on Dec 25. If Yoon shows up, he will become the first sitting South Korean president to appear before an investigative agency.