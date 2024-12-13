Second vote to impeach South Korea’s Yoon ‘much more likely’ to succeed, say analysts

South Korea’s parliament will have a higher chance of impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday (Dec 14), especially after some members of his ruling People Power Party (PPP) publicly voiced support for the motion, said experts.

Yoon survived the first attempt to impeach him about a week ago when most of the party, including PPP leader Hang Dong-hoon, boycotted the vote.

But on Thursday, Hang reversed course and called for Yoon’s impeachment after the president gave a televised address, vowing to “fight to the end” and defending his actions on Dec 3.

Yoon had plunged the country into a constitutional crisis, sparked protests on the streets, and attracted widespread calls for him to step down following his short-lived declaration of martial law.

He rescinded the move to impose military rule six hours later when parliament voted to reverse it.

“I would say right now, we’re looking at an 80 per cent chance that impeachment succeeds – probably even more than that,” said Mason Richey, associate professor of international politics at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

“But we've already been surprised so many times by the wild swings back and forth in the saga ever since he declared martial law, so I won't say it's more than 80 per cent, because you never know who might end up changing their mind,” he added.