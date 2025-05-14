South Korea jails two over courthouse riot linked to ex-president

SEOUL: A South Korean court handed two men jail terms on Wednesday (May 14) for their role in a January riot which saw supporters of impeached ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol attack a court building.

Protesters stormed the Seoul Western District Court in January this year after a judge extended the detention of Yoon, South Korea's first sitting head of state to be arrested, over his brief imposition of martial law.

The protesters used fire extinguishers to break doors and smash windows, entering the court building and vandalising it. They also attacked police officers at the scene.

The Seoul Western District Court sentenced two men - identified only by their surnames Kim, 35, and So, 28 - to one year and six months, and one year in prison, respectively, a court spokesperson told AFP.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The case was a rare act of political violence against the country's judiciary, which experts warn underscores growing polarisation following Yoon's attempt to subvert civilian rule in December.

"The overall outcome of the crime was devastating," the court said in a statement after the ruling was delivered.

The men interpreted the South Korean judiciary's decision as a "political conspiracy", and were driven by "obsession" to carry out "immediate retaliation".