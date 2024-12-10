South Korea slaps travel bans on more top officials

SEOUL: South Korean authorities banned more top officials from leaving the country Tuesday (Dec 10), Yonhap reported, in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's bungled attempt to impose martial law.

A day after Yoon himself was hit with a travel ban, his party was forging a "resignation roadmap" that reportedly could see him step down in February or March before fresh elections.

Yoon suspended civilian rule a week ago and sent special forces and helicopters to parliament, before lawmakers forced him to rescind the decree in a country assumed to be a stable democracy.

Investigators are probing the president and a cabal of allies - many from the same school - for alleged insurrection over the sequence of extraordinary events.

On Tuesday Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, and two other top police officials became the latest to be banned from foreign travel, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Already confined to South Korean territory are the former defence and interior ministers, martial law commander General Park An-su and defence counterintelligence commander Yeo In-hyung.