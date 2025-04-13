South Korea's ex-president Yoon to face insurrection trial on Monday

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol will face his first criminal trial on Monday for insurrection after his short-lived imposition of martial law in December, which plunged the democratic country into political turmoil

SEOUL:

Yoon sought to impose military rule on the country when he ordered the suspension of political activity and the censorship of media on Dec 3.

The decree lasted just six hours as it was voted down by opposition MPs.

The disastrous attempt led to Yoon's impeachment by the National Assembly shortly thereafter, with the Constitutional Court fully stripping him of his presidential duties on Apr 4.

Although he has lost all presidential privileges, Yoon still faces a criminal trial on insurrection charges, which will kick off Monday.