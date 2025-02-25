What happens next in South Korea as Yoon's impeachment trial wraps up

SEOUL: South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial wraps up on Tuesday (Feb 25), capping weeks of high political drama following his shock decision to declare martial law.

AFP takes a look at what happens next.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Constitutional Court's eight judges will determine behind closed doors whether to uphold the December parliamentary vote that removed Yoon from office.

They will need to decide "whether the declaration of the martial law violates the constitution and whether the president had the will to uphold the constitution", Kim Hyun-jung, a researcher at the Korea University Institute of Law, told AFP.

Experts predict that the verdict will be delivered in mid-March.

Precedent offers some clues about how long it could take: Late president Roh Moo-hyun was reinstated by the Constitutional Court after he was impeached by parliament after 14 days.

In the case of former president Park Geun-hye, who was removed from office in 2017 over a corruption scandal, it took only 11 days.

Both presidents received their verdicts on a Friday, prompting domestic media to speculate whether that pattern will hold for Yoon.