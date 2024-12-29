Logo
East Asia

At least 28 dead, two rescued in fiery aircraft crash in South Korea: Yonhap
Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which drove off runaway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, Dec 29, 2024. (Photo: Yonhap via REUTERS)

29 Dec 2024 09:03AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2024 10:33AM)
SEOUL: At least 28 people were killed when an airliner went off the runway and slammed into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday (Dec 29), Yonhap news agency reported.

The accident occurred as Jeju Air flight 7C2216, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members on a flight from the Thai capital Bangkok, was landing at the airport in the south of the country, the report said.

Two people were found alive and rescue operations were still underway, a Muan fire official said. The official could not confirm the reports of 28 dead.

South Korea's transport ministry said two Thai nationals were among those on board the plane.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash, the ministry added in a statement.

Fire engines work to extinguish a fire at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec 29, 2024. (Newsis via AP/Maeng Dae-hwan)

Authorities were working to rescue people in the tail section, an airport official told Reuters.

Video shared by local media showed the twin-engine aircraft skidding down the runway with no apparent landing gear before slamming into a wall in an explosion of flame and debris.

Other photos showed smoke and fire engulfing parts of the plane.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire off the runway of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec 29, 2024. (Photo: Newsis via AP/Maeng Dae-hwan)

Aviation tracking site FlightRadar24 said the aircraft appeared to be a Boeing 737-800. This was confirmed by a Jeju Air spokesperson. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A rescue team prepares to work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec 29, 2024. (Photo: Newsis via AP/Maeng Dae-hwan)

South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok, who was named interim leader of the country on Friday after the previous acting president was impeached amid an ongoing political crisis, ordered all-out rescue efforts, his office said.

His chief of staff convened an emergency meeting.

A Jeju Air spokesperson said the airline was checking the reports.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/gr

