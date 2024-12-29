At least 28 dead, two rescued in fiery aircraft crash in South Korea: Yonhap

SEOUL: At least 28 people were killed when an airliner went off the runway and slammed into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday (Dec 29), Yonhap news agency reported.

The accident occurred as Jeju Air flight 7C2216, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members on a flight from the Thai capital Bangkok, was landing at the airport in the south of the country, the report said.

Two people were found alive and rescue operations were still underway, a Muan fire official said. The official could not confirm the reports of 28 dead.

South Korea's transport ministry said two Thai nationals were among those on board the plane.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash, the ministry added in a statement.