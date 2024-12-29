Plane drives off runway and crashes at airport in South Korea, 28 passengers dead: Yonhap

SEOUL: An aircraft drove off the runway and crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, killing 28 passengers, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday (Dec 29).

The Jeju Air plane, which was carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants, was flying back from Thailand and the accident took place while it was landing, the report said. The airport is in southern South Korea.

One person was found alive as the rescue mission was continuing, according to Yonhap. The news agency did not immediately give details on the casualties.

Rescue authorities were evacuating passengers from the rear section of the jet, the news agency reported, citing the fire department.

Photos shared by local media showed smoke coming out of the plane.

A photo showed the tail section of the jet engulfed in flames on what appeared to be the side of the runway, with firefighters and emergency vehicles nearby.