South Korean finance minister Choi resigns

His resignation came as opposition MPs introduced an impeachment motion against Choi after the country's Supreme Court overturned a ruling that found their presidential candidate and frontrunner Lee Jae-myung not guilty of violating election law.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The vote on Choi's impeachment was halted after Han accepted his resignation.

"Choi's resignation has been notified. We are suspending the impeachment vote," said National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.

Choi's resignation adds to the political uncertainty in South Korea following former president Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law declaration in December.

With Han stepping down at midnight, the acting presidency was supposed to pass to Choi.

But with his resignation, the role now falls to Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, who will be tasked with managing the electoral process for the presidential election on Jun 3.