South Korean lawmaker egged ahead of Yoon impeachment verdict

SEOUL: South Korean opposition lawmakers called on Thursday (Mar 20) for extra security after an MP was hit in the face with an egg outside a court, with police bracing for unrest ahead of an expected ruling on the fate of the country's impeached president.

President Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended by lawmakers over his disastrous Dec 3 declaration of martial law, and the court last month held weeks of tense impeachment hearings to decide whether to formally strip him of office.

Despite experts predicting a verdict by mid-March, the Constitutional Court has yet to issue its final ruling - making Yoon's case the longest deliberation in its history.

Opposition MP Back Hye-ryun was addressing reporters outside the court, urging justices to uphold Yoon's impeachment, when she was hit by at least one raw egg on Thursday.

Police later confirmed that bananas were also thrown.

Police have not identified an attacker. But authorities have pointed to Yoon supporters, who were staging a protest in the area.