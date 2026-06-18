South Korean leader books golf with Trump after 'pinky promise'

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said he may need to prepare for a round of golf with Donald Trump after receiving a "pinky promise" from the US president at G7 talks in France.
The two leaders met over dinner at the summit in Evian this week, where they discussed South Korea's long-standing rivalry with the nuclear-armed North.
Lee wrote on X they held "in-depth conversations about peace on the Korean Peninsula and Korea-US relations, and significant progress was made".
But it wasn't all work.
Trump "talked about golf and said he would play a round with us, and my wife sealed the pledge with a pinky promise", the South Korean leader posted.
At lunch the following day, avid golfer Trump presented Lee with one of his signature black markers, wrote Lee, posting a photo of the gift.
He also uploaded a picture of him seated next to the US leader, both smiling.
As they parted, the US president "again said we must play golf together. I had thought it was just a passing remark, but it seems I should start preparing", posted Lee.
He thanked Trump for his "special interest".
Trump owns over a dozen golf courses in the United States and elsewhere, including in Scotland and Ireland.