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South Korean leader books golf with Trump after 'pinky promise'
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East Asia

South Korean leader books golf with Trump after 'pinky promise'

South Korean leader books golf with Trump after 'pinky promise'

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung . (Photo: X/@Jaemyung_Lee)

18 Jun 2026 05:37PM
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SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said he may need to prepare for a round of golf with Donald Trump after receiving a "pinky promise" from the US president at G7 talks in France.

The two leaders met over dinner at the summit in Evian this week, where they discussed South Korea's long-standing rivalry with the nuclear-armed North.

Lee wrote on X they held "in-depth conversations about peace on the Korean Peninsula and Korea-US relations, and significant progress was made".

But it wasn't all work.

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Trump "talked about golf and said he would play a round with us, and my wife sealed the pledge with a pinky promise", the South Korean leader posted.

At lunch the following day, avid golfer Trump presented Lee with one of his signature black markers, wrote Lee, posting a photo of the gift.

A black marker Trump presented to Lee. (Photo: X/@Jaemyung_Lee)

He also uploaded a picture of him seated next to the US leader, both smiling.

As they parted, the US president "again said we must play golf together. I had thought it was just a passing remark, but it seems I should start preparing", posted Lee.

He thanked Trump for his "special interest".

Trump owns over a dozen golf courses in the United States and elsewhere, including in Scotland and Ireland.

Related:

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

South Korea United States Donald Trump Lee Jae-myung
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