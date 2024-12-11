South Korean presidential office raided, police chief arrested in widening probe into failed martial law
SEOUL: South Korean police said on Wednesday (Dec 11) that they raided President Yoon Sook Yeol's office, as the investigation into his declaration of martial law gathers pace.
"The Special Investigation Team has conducted a raid on the presidential office, the National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and the National Assembly Security Service," the unit stated in a message sent to AFP.
Yoon is already under a travel ban as part of an "insurrection" probe into his inner circle after his short-lived suspension of civilian rule on Dec 3.
Former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun was formally arrested late on Tuesday on charges of "engaging in critical duties during an insurrection" and "abuse of authority to obstruct the exercise of rights".
On Wednesday, Yonhap reported that Kim had attempted to kill himself shortly before the arrest.
A spokesperson for the Seoul Central District Court told AFP earlier in the day that Kim had been arrested amid concerns that evidence might be destroyed.
Kim said through his lawyers that "all responsibility for this situation lies solely with me" and that subordinates were "merely following my orders and fulfilling their assigned duties".
Kim, who was detained on Sunday, has been slapped with a travel ban along with the former interior minister and the general in charge of the martial law operation.
The operation saw troops and helicopters sent to parliament in an apparent - but failed - attempt to prevent lawmakers from voting down Yoon's martial law declaration.
Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, and Kim Bong-sik, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, were also arrested early on Wednesday, police said.
Cho was arrested early on Wednesday on insurrection charges, Yonhap said. He is accused of deploying police to block lawmakers from entering parliament after Yoon declared martial law on Dec 3.
The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said on Wednesday it plans to hold a parliament vote to impeach Yoon on Saturday, with some members of the president's People Power Party (PPP) having spoken out in favour of such a motion.
"The impeachment train has left the platform. There is going to be no way to stop it," DP leader Lee Jae-myung said at the start of a party meeting.
The first impeachment vote last Saturday failed as most PPP members boycotted the session.
Yoon's surprise martial law declaration stunned the country and plunged Asia's fourth-largest economy and a major US ally into a leadership crisis, sending shockwaves through diplomatic and economic fronts.
Soon after Yoon's surprise late-night declaration, lawmakers including some members of his own party defied the security cordon around parliament and voted to demand the president immediately rescind martial law, which he did hours later.
Yoon himself is now the subject of criminal investigation on insurrection charges but he has not been arrested or questioned by authorities.
He has apologised but has not responded to growing calls for him to step down, even from some members of his own party.
After appearing on live television on Saturday to apologise, Yoon has not been seen in public. PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would manage state affairs while the party looks for an "orderly" way for the president to resign.
The constitutional legitimacy of that has been questioned by opposition parties and some legal scholars.
Yoon's office said on Tuesday it had "no official position" when asked who was running the country.
Kwak Jong-geun, the commander of the Army Special Warfare Command, told a parliament committee on Tuesday that Yoon had ordered him to send his troops to parliament on Dec 3, "break the door down" and "drag out" lawmakers.
Kim, Yoon's then-defence minister, has also been accused by military officers of issuing the same order.
Parliament is scheduled to hold a session on Wednesday to introduce a bill to impeach Yoon. A two-thirds majority of the opposition-controlled unicameral assembly is needed to pass the bill. The Constitutional Court then deliberates the case and decides whether to remove the president from office.
The country's metal workers' union, including workers at the Kia Corp automakers, has declared a protest strike for Wednesday. Members of financial institutions including the Bank of Korea plan to join a protest rally on Wednesday.