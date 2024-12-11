South Korean presidential office raided, police chief arrested in widening probe into failed martial law

SEOUL: South Korean police said on Wednesday (Dec 11) that they raided President Yoon Sook Yeol's office, as the investigation into his declaration of martial law gathers pace.

"The Special Investigation Team has conducted a raid on the presidential office, the National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and the National Assembly Security Service," the unit stated in a message sent to AFP.

Yoon is already under a travel ban as part of an "insurrection" probe into his inner circle after his short-lived suspension of civilian rule on Dec 3.

Former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun was formally arrested late on Tuesday on charges of "engaging in critical duties during an insurrection" and "abuse of authority to obstruct the exercise of rights".

On Wednesday, Yonhap reported that Kim had attempted to kill himself shortly before the arrest.

A spokesperson for the Seoul Central District Court told AFP earlier in the day that Kim had been arrested amid concerns that evidence might be destroyed.

Kim said through his lawyers that "all responsibility for this situation lies solely with me" and that subordinates were "merely following my orders and fulfilling their assigned duties".

Kim, who was detained on Sunday, has been slapped with a travel ban along with the former interior minister and the general in charge of the martial law operation.

The operation saw troops and helicopters sent to parliament in an apparent - but failed - attempt to prevent lawmakers from voting down Yoon's martial law declaration.

Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, and Kim Bong-sik, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, were also arrested early on Wednesday, police said.

Cho was arrested early on Wednesday on insurrection charges, Yonhap said. He is accused of deploying police to block lawmakers from entering parliament after Yoon declared martial law on Dec 3.