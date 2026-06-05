South Korean riot police clear protesters after ballot shortage blockade

SEOUL: South Korean riot police said on Friday (Jun 5) they had cleared protesters from outside a Seoul polling station after a 35-hour blockade triggered by a ballot shortage.

More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a polling station in Seoul's Jamsil 7-dong on Thursday, according to Yonhap, some holding signs that read, "stop the vote count!" and "invalidate the election!" as they attempted to block at least two ballot boxes from being removed.

Electoral staff were also forced to stay inside polling stations until Friday morning, according to South Korea's state broadcaster KBS.

Police could be seen physically removing demonstrators blocking entrances to the polling station, in live footage streamed on Friday by local media, with some protesters shouting and attempting to resist arrest.

"Is this really a country governed by the rule of law?" one man could be heard saying, as officers ordered demonstrators to clear the way.

The boxes, containing about 2,000 ballots, have now been secured and transported to a counting centre, authorities told AFP.

The National Election Commission (NEC) was forced to issue an apology after 14 polling stations in Seoul ran short of ballot papers on Wednesday in an unprecedented mishap blamed on its failure to anticipate voter turnout.