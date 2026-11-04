South Korean TV drama industry seeks US$746 million in support as output declines

SEOUL: Twelve South Korean industry groups warned on Wednesday (Nov 4) that the country's television drama production base was at risk and called on the government to set up a 1 trillion won (US$746 million) investment fund to support production of Korean dramas, known as K-dramas.

K-dramas have been hugely popular globally, but the number produced has fallen from 141 titles in 2022 to about 115 in 2025, according to research by Korea IR Service.

Three domestic broadcast networks cut drama output from 91 titles in 2012 to 32 in 2023, and some channels have stopped airing weekday dramas altogether, the groups said.

Such an environment makes it difficult for "a new writer's second work, a supporting actor's first lead role and an assistant crew member's directing debut", said Song Byeong-joon, chairman of the Korea Drama Production Association.

The groups, which represent industry workers including TV drama producers, directors, writers, actors, cinematographers and crew, attributed the decline in long-form drama production to rising production costs, which they linked to competition with global streaming platforms such as Netflix, and broadcasters' reduced capacity to invest.