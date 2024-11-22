Inside the South Korean weapons factory that could supply Kyiv

Ukraine is reliant on Western air defence systems, particularly Patriots, to protect itself from Russian missile barrages - and has been calling for more deliveries.

Washington said in June it would prioritise deliveries to Kyiv, ahead of other countries that have placed orders.

But were South Korea, which remains technically at war with the nuclear-armed North and has maintained production of weaponry long ignored by Western arms industries, to get involved, it could potentially make a huge difference, experts say.

"As a divided nation, we have systematically established and implemented standards at the national level, from the development of these weapon systems to quality control," said Jung.

"The quality, capability and manufacturing supply chain of our products is sufficiently competitive compared to those of other countries," he added.

Whether - or how - South Korea decides to help Ukraine directly depends on "the level of North Korean involvement", President Yoon Suk Yeol said earlier this month, adding Seoul was "not ruling out the possibility of providing weapons".

If South Korea were to supply arms, the initial batch would be defensive in nature, Yoon said.