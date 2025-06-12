South Koreans flock to Blue House ahead of presidential return

SEOUL: The queue stretches all the way down the road. Tens of thousands of people are flocking to South Korea's historic Blue House before the new president moves his office back in.

Ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol spurned the elegant compound in leafy northern Seoul claiming it was too "imperial". He opened it to the public in 2022, and moved into a hastily converted ministry instead.

But with Yoon impeached over a failed martial law bid, newly elected Lee Jae-myung plans to move the seat of power back, triggering a frenzy of last-minute visits.

"I figured if I missed this chance I would never get to come here," said Jang Myung-hee, 65, who visited with her friends.

She said it was the "right call" for South Korea's leaders to resettle in the Blue House as it "befits the nation's prestige".

"I can definitely feel this place is different."