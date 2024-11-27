South Koreans oppose arms for Ukraine as envoy visits

Ukraine planned to send Seoul a detailed request for arms support including artillery and an air defence system, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an October interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS.

A Western diplomat told Reuters that discussions behind the scenes focused on air defence systems designed to shoot down aircraft and missiles, but this month's US presidential election win by Donald Trump cast uncertainty over the talks.

Yoon, already battling with record low approval ratings over domestic scandals, faces wide opposition from the South Korean public to the idea of arming Ukraine, surveys have shown.

Most South Koreans viewed growing military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow as a threat, a Gallup Korea poll showed in October, but 82 per cent opposed sending military aid, including arms.

"To the South Korean government, there will be fewer benefits for continuing to support (military aid) when there is little domestic support and the relationship with the next US government could deteriorate," said Yang Uk, an analyst at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

Yoon's low approval ratings, along with little public backing for supply of weapons, are burdens sapping his mandate on foreign policy, he added.

The public, largely not sensitive to the seriousness of the war in Ukraine, is likely to focus on the downside in the event of the South's direct involvement, Yang said.

Unlike neighbouring Japan, which has also avoided directly arming Kyiv, South Korea is one of the world's largest weapons exporters and has inked large, lucrative defence deals with Ukraine's neighbours.

South Korea has provided demining vehicles, body armour, and other non-lethal aid for Ukraine and has not ruled out supply of weapons to Kyiv, especially after Seoul and Washington reported the dispatch of thousands of North Korean troops to Russia.

At home, the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has criticised the government for not ruling out provision of weapons aid and urged it to seek parliamentary approval for such decisions.

The DP has a majority in parliament after a landslide victory in an April election, but experts say the president can bypass the body to supply lethal weapons to another country.