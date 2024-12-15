South Korea's acting president Han Duck-soo moves to reassure allies, calm markets

SEOUL: South Korea's acting president, Han Duck-soo, moved on Sunday (Dec 15) to reassure the country's allies and calm financial markets a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and suspended from his duties over a martial law attempt.
Han spoke with outgoing US President Joe Biden by phone, the White House and Han's office said.
"South Korea will carry out its foreign and security policies without disruption and strive to ensure the South Korea-US alliance is maintained and developed steadfastly," Han said, according to a statement from his office.
In a further attempt to stabilise the country's leadership, the main opposition party announced it would not seek to impeach Han for his involvement in Yoon's Dec 3 martial law decision.
"Given that the prime minister has already been confirmed as acting president and considering that excessive impeachments could lead to confusion in national governance, we have decided not to proceed with impeachment procedures," Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung told reporters.
Han, a long-time technocrat picked by Yoon as prime minister, was elevated to acting president in accordance with the constitution while Yoon's case moves to the Constitutional Court.
NORTH KOREAN THREAT
Yoon's surprise martial law declaration and the ensuing political crisis spooked markets and South Korea's diplomatic partners worried over the country's ability to deter nuclear-armed North Korea.
Biden told Han the ironclad U.S.-South Korea alliance remained unchanged and Washington would work with Seoul to further develop and strengthen the alliance as well as trilateral cooperation including neighbour Japan, Han's office said.
The White House said in a statement that the US president "expressed his appreciation for the resiliency of democracy and the rule of law in the ROK and reaffirmed the ironclad commitment of the United States to the people of the ROK," using the abbreviation for the country's formal name, the Republic of Korea.
"President Biden expressed his confidence that the Alliance will remain the linchpin for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region during Acting President Han’s tenure."
Han convened his cabinet and National Security Council shortly after Saturday's impeachment vote and vowed to maintain military readiness to prevent any breach of national security.
South Korea’s partners wanted to see a credible and constitutional temporary leadership put in place as soon as possible, said Philip Turner, a former New Zealand ambassador to South Korea.
"They will be pleased to see Prime Minister Han take over as acting president," he said. "He is capable, experienced and well respected in foreign capitals."
But even with an acting president in place, international partners face months of uncertainty before a new president can be elected and a new government established, Turner added.
The Constitutional Court has up to six months to decide whether to remove or reinstate Yoon. If he is removed or resigns, a new election will be held within 60 days.
"During that time, Korea’s highly competent professional bureaucracy can be relied on to keep the country’s foreign policy running, but they will find it hard to provide clear direction," Turner said.
ECONOMIC FALLOUT
South Korea's central bank vowed on Sunday vows to keep markets stable after Yoon's impeachment.
The Bank of Korea said in a statement that it would use all available policy instruments in conjunction with the government to respond to and avert any escalation of volatility in financial and foreign exchange markets.
The bank said it is necessary to respond more actively to the economic impact than in past presidential impeachment periods due to heightened challenges in external conditions, such as increased uncertainty in the trading environment and intensified global competition in key industries.
South Korea's financial regulator said in a statement that financial markets are expected to stabilise as recent political events are considered temporary shocks, but it will expand market-stabilising funds if needed.
Democratic Party leader Lee has said the most pressing issue is a slump in consumption caused by insufficient domestic demand and the government's reduction of its fiscal role.
He called for a National Stability Council for Governance comprising the government and parliament to discuss finance, economy and public livelihoods.
"To address this, I believe it is necessary to promptly discuss a supplementary budget," Lee said, adding that a supplementary budget could include funding to support small businesses and investments related to artificial intelligence and infrastructure to try to head off energy shortages.
Parliament, controlled by Lee's party, passed a 673.3 trillion won (US$470.6 billion) 2025 budget bill on Tuesday that cut the government's 677.4 trillion won proposal, without reaching agreement with Yoon's People Power Party and the government.
By law, parliament cannot increase government budgets, and at the time, the Democratic Party said a supplementary budget could be needed to address spending for people's livelihoods.
The party said its cuts were mostly in reserve funds for the government, interest costs and funds allocated to the presidential office, prosecutors and auditors for classified operations. The government accused parliament of delaying projects for small businesses with the cuts.
Deadlock over budget issues was one of the justifications Yoon cited for imposing martial law.
"RACE IN THE COURTS"
Yoon's impeachment is unlikely to end the political turmoil, analysts warned.
"It is not even the beginning of the end," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
Opposition leader Lee, who narrowly lost to Yoon in 2022 and is favoured to win an election to replace him, is also in legal jeopardy, with a conviction on appeal and other rulings pending that could disqualify him from office.
"So before the final race in the polls, there will be a race in the courts," Easley said.
Illustrating the divisions, the political crisis has stirred on the streets. One Yoon supporter said he would leave the country if the constitutional court backed Yoon's impeachment.
"It breaks my heart and makes me feel despair to see lawmakers trying to depose the president," said Lee Sang-eun, a 69-year-old retired professor.
But at an anti-Yoon rally, another resident, Lee Hoy-yeol, 46, called for Yoon to resign to ensure a swift resolution "for the sake of the people of South Korea".
When first elected, Yoon was widely welcomed in Washington and other Western capitals for his rhetoric defending global democracy and freedom, but critics said this masked growing problems at home.
He clashed with opposition lawmakers, calling them "anti-state forces". Press freedom organisations have criticised his heavy handed approach to media coverage that he deems negative.
The ensuing crisis and uncertainty have shaken financial markets and threatened to undermine South Korea's reputation as a stable, democratic success story.
South Korea's finance minister will convene an emergency meeting on the economy on Sunday, while the foreign minister met with the US ambassador and other senior diplomats met with the ambassadors from Japan and China to reassure continuity in foreign policy, the ministries said.
"I think the most important thing is that the Republic of Korea has demonstrated its democratic resilience," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Saturday.
"We've seen it follow a peaceful process laid out in its constitution, and we're ready to work with president Han as he assumes office."