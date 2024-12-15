South Korea's acting president Han Duck-soo spoke with Biden; Yoon defiant after impeachment

"I WILL NEVER GIVE UP", SAYS YOON

But Yoon vowed on Saturday to fight for his political future after he was impeached in a second vote by the opposition-led parliament.

While Yoon remains in office, his presidential powers have been suspended halfway through his five-year term.

South Korea's constitutional court will decide whether to remove Yoon sometime in the next six months. If he is removed from office, a snap election will be called.

"I will give all my strength and efforts to stabilise the government," Han told reporters after the vote.

Later, he chaired a National Security Council meeting and urged the country to maintain a "watertight readiness posture" to ensure North Korea could not plan any provocations.

The political crisis, which has led to the resignation or arrest of several senior defence and military officials, has raised concerns over the South's ability to deter nuclear-armed North Korea at a time when Pyongyang is expanding its arsenal and deepening ties with Russia.

Yoon is the second conservative president in a row to be impeached in South Korea. Park Geun-hye was removed from office in 2017. Yoon survived a first impeachment vote last weekend, when his party largely boycotted the vote, depriving parliament of a quorum.

"Although I am stopping for now, the journey I have walked with the people over the past two and a half years toward the future must never come to a halt. I will never give up," Yoon said.

Considered a tough political survivor but increasingly isolated, he has been dogged by personal scandals and strife, an unyielding opposition, rifts within his own party and low approval ratings.

Protesters near parliament backing Yoon's impeachment leapt for joy, waving colourful LED sticks as music pumped out. By contrast, a rally of Yoon supporters emptied following the news.

Opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung urged protesters near parliament to fight together so Yoon is removed swiftly. "You, the people, made it. You are writing a new history," he told the jubilant crowds braving subfreezing temperatures.