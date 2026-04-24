South Korea's air force apologises after audit blames 2021 jet collision on mid-air selfies

SEOUL: South Korea's air force apologised on Thursday (Apr 23) for a 2021 mid-air collision involving two fighter jets, a day after auditors said pilots were taking selfies and filming during the flight and held them responsible for the accident.

"We sincerely apologise to the public for the concern caused by the accident that occurred in 2021," an air force spokesman said in a press briefing, adding that one of the pilots involved had been suspended from flying duties, received severe disciplinary action and has since left the military.

The apology followed a report released on Wednesday by the state Board of Audit and Inspection, which found that unplanned manoeuvres for personal filming led to the collision between two F-15K jets during a formation flight near the city of Daegu in December 2021.

Auditors said a wingman pilot attempted to record images to mark his final flight with the unit, sharply climbing and banking the aircraft without clearance to improve the camera angle while another pilot filmed video from the lead jet.

As the aircraft closed in, both crews attempted evasive action, but the wingman's tail struck the lead jet's wing, causing about 880 million won (US$600,000) in damage. No one was injured.

The audit board held the wingman pilot primarily responsible, but also criticised the air force for lax controls on in-flight filming at the time, ordering the pilot to repay about a tenth of the repair costs.

The air force said it was taking steps to tighten flight safety rules and prevent a repeat of the incident.