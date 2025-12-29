South Korea's ex-first lady accused of taking over US$200,000 in bribes

SEOUL: South Korea's former first lady was alleged by prosecutors on Monday (Dec 29) to have accepted lavish bribes totalling over US$200,000, including fine art, jewellery and a handbag, as well as meddling in state affairs.

Kim Keon Hee, the wife of disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested in August and is under investigation for alleged stock manipulation and receiving gifts from the cult-like Unification Church.

She has also been accused of meddling in parliamentary elections.

In an announcement concluding their investigation, prosecutor Min Joong-ki said South Korea's institutions were "severely undermined by abuses of power" by Kim.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Kim allegedly "illegally intervened in state affairs behind the scenes, beyond the public's view," said prosecutor Kim Hyung-geun.

They alleged that bribes from businesses and politicians received by Kim totalled up to 377.25 million won (US$263,000).

Investigators alleged Kim had received two Chanel bags and a Graff necklace from the leader of the Unification Church.

She also allegedly received luxury jewellery, a painting by famed South Korean minimalist painter Lee Ufan, a Dior handbag and a wristwatch.