South Korea's Lee calls for greater police accountability after Jeju missing-person cases

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for greater police accountability after public outrage over the handling of a series of missing-person cases on Jeju island, as reforms are set to give the force a bigger role in criminal investigations.

"Police are likely to wield the greatest power among state institutions," Lee told a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Aug 25), adding that the public questioned whether the force could bear the responsibility.

"Responsibility must be strengthened in proportion to the size of the authority.”

Four people reported missing on Jeju were found dead over three days through Monday, authorities said.

The cases were unrelated, but two had allegedly been closed by the same officer without confirmation that the missing people were safe.

The allegations have prompted police to review all 298 missing-person reports handled by the officer. About 10 are being examined for possible improper closure, media reported.

One case involved Jang Mi-ran, a 37-year-old woman whose disappearance became a national controversy after police allegedly closed it without confirming her safety. Her body was found on Monday, 104 days after she vanished.

The other involved a man in his 60s whose family reported him missing again, prompting a renewed search that ended with his body being found.

A court detained the officer on Tuesday on suspicion of dereliction of duty, falsifying official electronic records and obstructing official duties, the Yonhap News Agency reported. The officer denied the charges and said he contacted the missing people, the report said, citing a police official.