South Korea's Yoon, Trudeau warn over North Korea role in Ukraine war, Yoon's office says

SEOUL: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the deployment of North Korean troops in the Russia-Ukraine war will likely escalate the conflict, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office said on Wednesday (Oct 30) after a phone call between the leaders.

The war will leave a greater impact on the security environment of Europe and the Indo-Pacific, Trudeau said, proposing closer cooperation between the two countries on the developing situation, according to Yoon's office.

The United States confirmed on Tuesday some North Korean soldiers were in the Kursk region, a Russian border area where Ukrainian forces staged a major incursion in August and hold hundreds of square kilometres of territory.

A couple of thousand more were heading there, the Pentagon said.

"Prime Minister Trudeau said that the possibility of the Ukraine war becoming more fierce has increased with the North Korean troops' deployment to Russia, and this will have an impact on the overall security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific," Yoon's office said.