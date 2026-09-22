South Korea president urges US to ease North Korea sanctions to freeze nuclear programmes: Report

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has urged the United States to ease sanctions on North Korea in exchange for an agreement under which Pyongyang would freeze its nuclear weapons programme, the New York Times reported.

"I believe there is significant value in a trade-off between sanctions - which are not particularly effective anyway - and a stop to the development of additional nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missile technology," the newspaper quoted Lee as saying in an interview.

Lee also said that pursuing denuclearisation under the current circumstances meant that nothing would be accomplished.

Once a nuclear weapons freeze was secured, trust could be built through reciprocal incentives and concessions to eventually convince North Korea to reduce its nuclear arsenal, he said.

The current stalemate was simply too risky to be allowed to continue, Lee said, citing South Korean assessments that North Korea was now capable of producing, or may already be producing, an additional 10 to 20 nuclear weapons each year.

"Once it believes it has accumulated enough nuclear weapons and missiles to guarantee its survival, it will be tempted to export them to make money," he said. "That will be a truly dangerous moment."