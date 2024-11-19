Spectator runs onto field during China-Japan World Cup qualifier

XIAMEN, China: A spectator with patriotic slogans written in Chinese on his T-shirt and body ran onto the field and briefly disrupted the China-Japan football World Cup qualifier in China's eastern city Xiamen on Tuesday (Nov 19).

Tensions in China heading into the match have been high following a spate of mass attacks, two of which targeted Japanese nationals earlier this year. On Tuesday, a man ploughed his SUV into students outside a primary school in southern China.

Footage posted online by Chinese broadcaster Phoenix TV showed a man running onto the pitch about 30 minutes into the game and approaching the Japanese goalkeeper.

A slogan, handwritten in Chinese characters on his bare back, read "Rise of national football", an image taken by Phoenix TV showed.

The man also had “Born like ants with lofty aspirations" written by hand on his white t-shirt, an image captured by a Reuters photographer showed, an apparent reference to China's underdog status in the game against Japan.

After running to the other end of the pitch, the man was tackled by several security guards, the footage showed.