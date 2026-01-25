American rock climber Alex Honnold completes rope-free ascent of Taipei 101

TAIPEI: American rock climber Alex Honnold climbed the Taipei 101 skyscraper on Sunday (Jan 25) without any ropes or protective equipment.

Cheers erupted from a gathered crowd earlier as he started climbing the 508m tower, using the horizontal metal beams to pull himself up with his bare hands.

The onlookers cheered again when he paused at one point and turned around to face them, in a red short-sleeve shirt that stood out as he made the climb.

Honnold's free solo climb of the iconic building in Taiwan's capital was being broadcast live on Netflix with a 10-second delay. The ascent, originally scheduled for Saturday, was delayed for 24 hours due to rain.