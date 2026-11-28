TAIPEI: Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an was re-elected on Saturday after a nail-biting race against China critic Puma Shen in local elections held across the island democracy.

Chiang, 47, is a rising star in the Kuomintang party (KMT), which favours closer relations with China, and is seen as a potential future presidential candidate.

Shen, 44, was the underdog in the race for Taipei, which has long been a traditional KMT stronghold in northern Taiwan, along with New Taipei and Taoyuan cities.

After winning easily four years ago, Chiang faced a tougher contest against Shen, who was seeking to become the capital's first Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayor in nearly 30 years.

Voter surveys in the weeks leading up to election day showed Shen closing in on Chiang, or even slightly ahead of his KMT rival.

Shen took the stage in front of thousands of supporters less than four hours after polling stations closed to concede defeat in the race that gripped the island.

"The result is already out - I lost," Shen told the crowd, confirming that Chiang had won.

With votes from 1,606 of 1,790 polling stations counted, or almost 90 per cent, Chiang had about 53.8 per cent of the vote to Shen’s 45.6 per cent, according to the electoral authorities.

Chiang took the stage a short time later, and thanked Shen and his own supporters.

"Together, we have made this a celebration of democracy," Chiang told the audience.

Shen, a criminologist and former civil defence activist, became a lawmaker in 2024 and was an outspoken critic of Chinese interference operations against Taiwan.

He was accused by Beijing of being a "separatist" and barred from entering the country.

China views Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Shen, with no experience of election campaigning and low recognition among voters, was given little chance of success when he entered the race six months ago.

But his savviness on social media and on the stump whipped up a frenzy of support in Taipei and across the island, attracting many voters fed up with traditional politics.

Chiang supporter Chris Hsing, 50, was one of several hundred gathered outside the mayor's campaign office, where she watched a livestreamed vote count showing her candidate heading to victory.

She said she had been worried that Shen's huge support during the campaign had put Chiang "in a dangerous position".

In the end, Taipei voters saw what the mayor "has done, so they will continue to let him stay in this position and keep working hard for everyone", Hsing said, cradling her pet dog.

Shen supporter Olivia Lee, in her 40s, told AFP she was "disappointed" at the result "because I think Puma is truly remarkable", but she held out hopes for the next election.