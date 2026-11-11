Taiwan sends Acer's Stan Shih to represent it at APEC summit in China

TAIPEI: Acer co-founder Stan Shih will represent Taiwan at a regional summit in China next week, the island said on Wednesday (Nov 11).

Shih, 81, was picked to represent Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen city due to China's insistence that Taiwan is part of its territory, and not a separate nation.

Shih, who was previously chief executive and chairman of the personal computer maker Acer, represented Taiwan at APEC in 2007 when it was held in Sydney.

"He possesses extensive experience in international exchanges and is a key figure in the development of Taiwan's technology industry and the internationalisation of its brands," Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Taiwan became a full member of APEC in 1991, participating under the name "Chinese Taipei".

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and opposes the self-ruled island's participation in international organisations and exchanges with other countries.