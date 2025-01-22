Taiwan Air Force officer killed after being sucked into fighter jet engine

An Air Force officer was killed after being sucked into the engine of a fighter jet, Taiwan's Air Force Command Headquarters said on Tuesday (Jan 21).

The incident happened on Tuesday morning at Taichung's Ching Chuan Kang Air Force Base.

Local media reports said the jet was an Indigenous Defence Fighter aircraft.

The female officer was performing a routine final inspection of the fighter jet that had just landed before its engine was switched off, said the authority.

For "unknown reasons", she was sucked into the right-side engine of the jet, it added.

She was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The Air Force said it is investigating the cause of the accident, adding that it will conduct a thorough review to prevent such incidents from happening again.