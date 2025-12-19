Several injured after smoke bombs, knife attack at Taipei subway stations

TAIPEI: Several people ‍were injured ‍after a person released petrol and smoke ⁠bombs at a Taipei ‍subway station on Friday (Dec 19) before attacking bystanders with a knife near another station.

Taiwan media said at least nine people were wounded.

The bombs were thrown on Friday evening between the M7 and M8 exits of Taipei Main Station, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said in a Facebook post.

"The suspect wore a mask and deliberately threw away multiple petrol bombs and smoke bombs, and then randomly attacked people at MRT Zhongshan Station, causing many injuries," he said.

Cho added that security has been heightened at Taipei Main Station, Zhongshan Station and their surrounding areas.

