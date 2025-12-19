Several injured after smoke bombs, knife attack at Taipei subway stations
The suspect threw multiple petrol bombs and smoke bombs at Taipei Main Station, before attacking people at Zhongshan Station.
TAIPEI: Several people were injured after a person released petrol and smoke bombs at a Taipei subway station on Friday (Dec 19) before attacking bystanders with a knife near another station.
Taiwan media said at least nine people were wounded.
The bombs were thrown on Friday evening between the M7 and M8 exits of Taipei Main Station, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said in a Facebook post.
"The suspect wore a mask and deliberately threw away multiple petrol bombs and smoke bombs, and then randomly attacked people at MRT Zhongshan Station, causing many injuries," he said.
Cho added that security has been heightened at Taipei Main Station, Zhongshan Station and their surrounding areas.
In an update at around 8.30pm, Cho confirmed that the suspect who set off the smoke bombs and attacked people was the same person.
He said that five people were stabbed, and has asked hospitals to do everything possible to save them.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said in a Facebook post that authorities have increased security across the island.
He added that thorough investigations will be carried out, and the government will make every effort to ensure residents' safety.
Lai also cautioned residents not to forward unverified messages.
The attacker was suspected to have killed himself after the attacks, the official Central News Agency said.
It was not immediately clear what the motive was.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.