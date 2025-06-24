Taiwan's China Airlines postpones retirement of older planes due to Boeing 787 delays

TAIWAN: Taiwan's China Airlines is postponing the retirement of some of its older aircraft due to delays in getting Boeing 787-9 jets that may result in compensation payments from the planemaker, the carrier's newly appointed chairman said.

Taiwan's oldest airline, established in 1959, is in the midst of a fleet renewal, last year splitting an order for new long-haul aircraft worth almost US$12 billion at list prices between Boeing and European rival Airbus.

China Airlines has also ordered 24 Boeing 787s for regional and some longer-distance routes, including 18 787-9s and six of the stretched 787-10 variant.

But Chairman George Kao said China Airlines' fleet renewal plan to replace ageing Airbus A330s and Boeing 737-800s with 787-9s and A321neos was being hit by delays in getting new aircraft delivered, especially the 787-9s.

"We are at present being greatly impacted. Some aircraft that were scheduled to be phased out, or handed back at the end of their lease, as some are leased, will remain and have their leases extended," he told Reuters in an interview at the airline's headquarters in Taoyuan, home to Taiwan's main international airport.

Boeing has not given China Airlines an exact timeframe for the 787-9 delays, though it has said deliveries will "basically" start from the end of 2025, added Kao, a pilot by training who started out as a flight attendant and became chairman in March.

"This is written into the contract," he said, when asked whether China Airlines would seek compensation.

"For example, if it's in the supply chain, the responsibility is Boeing's, and Boeing has to provide some compensation. But if it's not, then there is no compensation. It's all recorded in the contract."

Boeing did not respond to a request for comment.