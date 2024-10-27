Taiwan reports Chinese 'combat patrol' after Beijing slams US arms deal

TAIPEI: Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday (Oct 27) that Chinese warplanes and warships had carried out another "combat patrol" near the island, after Beijing threatened to take countermeasures in response to a US$2 billion arms sale package by the United States.

The United States is bound by law to provide Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, to the constant anger of Beijing.

The Pentagon said on Friday the United States had approved a potential US$2 billion arms sale package to Taiwan, including the delivery for the first time to the island of an advanced air defence missile system battle-tested in Ukraine.

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 19 Chinese military aircraft, including Su-30 fighter jets, carrying out a "joint combat readiness patrol" around Taiwan in conjunction with Chinese warships starting on Sunday morning.

It said the Chinese aircraft flew in airspace to the north, centre, southwest and east of Taiwan, and that Taiwanese forces were dispatched to keep watch.

China's defence ministry did not answer calls seeking comment outside normal office hours.