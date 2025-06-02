Taiwan says China deployed 2 aircraft carrier groups, dozens of ships

TAIPEI: China deployed two aircraft carrier groups and dozens of ships in waters north and south of Taiwan last month, a Taiwanese security official said on Monday (Jun 2), as Beijing keeps up military pressure on the self-ruled island.

Up to 70 Chinese ships, including navy vessels, were monitored from the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea from May 1 to May 27, a security official said on the condition of anonymity.

Beijing has ramped up the deployment of fighter jets and warships around Taiwan in recent years as it pressures Taipei to accept its claims of sovereignty over the island.

China has refused to rule out using force to bring Taiwan under its control, leaving the island to face the constant threat of invasion.

"Its military actions and grey-zone activities have included large-scale deployments across the entire island chain, involving comprehensive maximum pressure," the security official said in remarks released on Monday.

"On average, there have been between 50 to 70 naval vessels and government ships as well as hundreds of sorties by various military aircraft continuously conducting harassment operations."

Some of the ships passed through the Miyako Strait to the Western Pacific Ocean for "long-distance training, including combined air-sea exercises", the official said.

Another 30 Chinese vessels with no name, documentation or port of registry were detected near Taiwan's Penghu archipelago in the Taiwan Strait on May 19 and had been "deliberately sent to harass", the official said.

And a total of 75 Chinese aircraft were involved in three "combat readiness patrols" near the island during the month, Taiwan's defence ministry figures show.

Asia-Pacific's so-called first island chain links Okinawa, Taiwan and the Philippines, while the Yellow Sea is west of South Korea – all partners of the United States and critical to its influence in the region.