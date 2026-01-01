Taiwan vows to defend sovereignty after China's military drill

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday (Jan 1) the island is determined to defend its sovereignty and boost its defence in the face of China's increasing expansion, after Beijing fired rockets towards the island as part of military drills.

The international community is watching to see whether the Taiwanese people possess the resolve to defend themselves, Lai said in a New Year's speech broadcast live from the presidential office in Taipei.

"As president, my stance has always ‍been clear: to resolutely defend national sovereignty and ⁠strengthen ‍national defence," Lai said, noting China had targeted Taiwan's newly added combat capabilities as a "hypothetical adversary" in their drills this week.



He said that demonstrated the need for increasing defence procurement, urging opposition parties to support his ⁠plan to boost Taiwan's defence spending by US$40 billion, a proposal currently stuck alongside other issues in a political deadlock in the opposition-controlled parliament.

"Whether China ‍can achieve its goals on schedule is one thing," Lai said when asked about a US report saying China was preparing to have the capability to win a fight for Taiwan by 2027.

"The coming year, 2026, will be a crucial one for Taiwan," he said, adding Taiwan must "make plans for the worst, but hope for the best."

"We are willing to engage in exchanges and cooperation with China on an equal and dignified basis, promoting a peaceful and shared environment across the strait," Lai said. "As long as China acknowledges the existence of ‌the Republic of China, respects the Taiwanese people's desire for a democratic and free way of life."

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, and it has not ruled out using ‍force to ‌take it under Chinese control. Taiwan rejects China's claims.